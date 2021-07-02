Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Up 6%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 38,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 740,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

TBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

