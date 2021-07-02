TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $27,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Truist raised their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

NYSE:TRU opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

