Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

