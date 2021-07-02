Trexquant Investment LP Invests $357,000 in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Mimecast by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,500,688.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

