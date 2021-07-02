Trexquant Investment LP Invests $384,000 in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $550,291 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

