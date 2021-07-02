Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $340,000 Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NOW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NOW by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. NOW’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

