Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

GWB opened at $32.72 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

