Trexquant Investment LP Sells 25,703 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,703 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Navient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

NAVI opened at $19.47 on Friday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.