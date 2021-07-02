Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.62

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.62 and last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 521631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.43.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.
About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
