Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,873. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

