Truegame Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $41,493.90 and $2,165.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.89 or 0.00679747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,924.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

