Truist Securiti Comments on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.21 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

