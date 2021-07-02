Truist Securities Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $20.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

NYSE MRO opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after buying an additional 1,266,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after buying an additional 374,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after buying an additional 607,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

