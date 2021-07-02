Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of PAYA opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paya will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $495,765,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,869,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,002,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

