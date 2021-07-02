Truist Securities Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $15.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

