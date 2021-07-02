TrustVerse (TRV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $142,741.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $142,741.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00689683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,436.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

