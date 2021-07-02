Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson Sells 800 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $20,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.70 million, a P/E ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 163.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tucows by 30.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.