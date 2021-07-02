Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.77.

MEOH stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

