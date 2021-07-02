Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.22 Billion

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post sales of $11.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.58 billion and the lowest is $10.96 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $44.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.27 billion to $45.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.20 billion to $46.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,170. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.