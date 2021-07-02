Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post sales of $11.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.58 billion and the lowest is $10.96 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $44.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.27 billion to $45.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.20 billion to $46.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,170. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

