u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in June

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBLXF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get u-blox alerts:

OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $74.62 on Friday. u-blox has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.