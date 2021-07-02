U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Downgraded by Bank of America

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on USX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $428.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,559,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 726,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

