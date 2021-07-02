UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 318,287 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Vipshop worth $122,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 123,127 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

