UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $142.65 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $142,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $403.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.60 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

