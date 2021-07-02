UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 23,581 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $111,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.13. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.