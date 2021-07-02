UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 183,841 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $134,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $153.83 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.73.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

