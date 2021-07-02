UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,922,130 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,968,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,922,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $125,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

