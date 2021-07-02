UBS Group AG Boosts Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 359,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INT stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other World Fuel Services news, CFO Ira M. Birns purchased 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

