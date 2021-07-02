UBS Group AG Buys 15,563 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 189.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC opened at $100.10 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

