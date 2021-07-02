UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 189,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92.

