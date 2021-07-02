UBS Group AG Reduces Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,460,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,047,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCOM stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $140.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

