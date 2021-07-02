UBS Group AG Sells 80,917 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 717,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,239.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

UAVS stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 4.73.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 287.48% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.