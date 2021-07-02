UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €74.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €70.60 ($83.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

