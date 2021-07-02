UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.70 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.63 ($13.68).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

