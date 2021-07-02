UBS Group Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $660.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $730.00 to $660.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $466.57.

TSLA opened at $677.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a 12 month low of $237.12 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

