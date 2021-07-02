UBS Group Downgrades Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TLSYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telstra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

