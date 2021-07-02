UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Acquires £10,942.56 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £10,942.56 ($14,296.52).

Shares of UTL stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. UIL Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 145.60 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £228.46 million and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

