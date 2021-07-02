Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $60.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,044 shares of company stock worth $1,629,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,073,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

