Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 9,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,426,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

