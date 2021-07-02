Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.33

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.33 and last traded at C$16.16, with a volume of 135574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.

A number of analysts have commented on UNS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.86.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. The firm has a market cap of C$695.57 million and a P/E ratio of -22.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.83.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.