Unilever’s (ULVR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,261 ($55.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,255.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

