Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.26. 177,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,247. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

