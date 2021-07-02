Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 1.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRC. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

AIRC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,700. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

