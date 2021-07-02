Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $35.13 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 2.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.23% of VICI Properties worth $35,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 150,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,009. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

