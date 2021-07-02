Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $84.14 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 5.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $84,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.07.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

