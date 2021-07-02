Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 146,703 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.15% of Caesarstone worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $3,625,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $2,489,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after acquiring an additional 186,060 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Caesarstone stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,573. The stock has a market cap of $500.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50. Caesarstone Ltd. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

