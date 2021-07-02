Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 94,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

