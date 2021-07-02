Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 109,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,078. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

