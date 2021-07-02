United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMC. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 71.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 166.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

