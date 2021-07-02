United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-$27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $35.72. 7,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $408,766.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock worth $9,136,357. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

