Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 87.8% in June

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Urban One stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 15,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.84. Urban One has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

In other Urban One news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $126,719.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,290,033 shares of company stock worth $5,618,076 and have sold 160,298 shares worth $659,320. Insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

